Iran unveils new ballistic missile in show of force

In this handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on February 2, 2025, President Masoud Pezeshkian (C) visits a defence and space achievements exhibition in Tehran. — AFP

Iran revealed a new ballistic missile on Sunday that it said was capable of travelling 1,700km, unveiling it at a Tehran ceremony attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

State television broadcast images of the missile, dubbed Etemad, or "trust" in Persian, noting its range and calling it "the most recent ballistic missile" built by the Iranian defence ministry.

Western countries have grown concerned over advances in Iran's ballistic missile programme, accusing it of destabilising the Middle East.

Iran's missiles, including this newest design, are capable of reaching its arch-foe Israel, which it targeted twice last year as the Gaza war spilled over.

"The development of defence capabilities and space technologies... aims to ensure that no country dares to attack Iranian territory," Pezeshkian said in a televised address.

Three domestically produced satellites were also presented at the ceremony: a roughly 34kg communications model called Navak, as well as updated versions of the Pars-1 and Pars-2.

The latter two are imaging models used to monitor "the environment, emergency situations and urban management", according to the official Irna news agency.

The ceremony took place on Iran's national aerospace day and a few days before the 46th anniversary of the creation of the Islamic republic on February 10, 1979.