Iran toll in Israel strikes rises to four: State media

The death toll in Israel's pre-dawn strikes on military bases in Iran on Saturday has risen to four, the Iranian army said.

"Two more soldiers... have succumbed to their wounds and died," the official IRNA news agency reported, citing an army statement.

Israel struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday, saying it was in retaliation for Tehran's attacks earlier this month.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (2230 GMT on Friday).

Earlier, the Iranian army said two soldiers were killed in the Israeli air strikes on military installations, according to a statement carried by state television.

"The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran lost two of its fighters during the night when they faced projectiles from the criminal Zionist regime in defence of its territory," the statement said.

Israeli military said later that it had completed its "targeted" attacks against military targets in Iran, adding that its planes had safely returned home.

Meanwhile, Iran said it was obliged to defend itself after Israeli retaliatory strikes hit military targets and killed its soldiers in the country on Saturday.