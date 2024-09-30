Iran says will not send forces to Lebanon, Gaza to confront Israel

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Nasser Kanani says Israel "will not remain without reprimand and punishment for the crimes it has committed against the Iranian people, military personnel and the resistance forces". — AFP File

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:03 PM

Iran will not deploy forces to Lebanon or Gaza to confront Israel, its foreign ministry said on Monday, as Israeli strikes target its allies in the region.

"There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, adding that Lebanon and fighters in the Palestinian territories "have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression".

Israel has in recent days been mounting heavy air strikes in Lebanon against the so-called "axis of resistance", a network of Iran-aligned militant groups in the region, including in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

An Israeli strike on Beirut on Friday killed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that has been armed and financed by the Islamic republic for years.

"We have not received any request in this regard from any side, on the contrary, we are informed and are sure that they do not need the help of our forces," Kanani told reporters in Tehran.