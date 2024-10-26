Iran says two soldiers killed in Israeli strikes

Photo: Reuters

The Iranian army said two soldiers were killed in Israeli air strikes on military installations in the Islamic republic on Saturday, according to a statement carried by state television.

"The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran lost two of its fighters during the night when they faced projectiles from the criminal Zionist regime in defence of its territory," the statement said.

Israel said it struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.