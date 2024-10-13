Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32°C

Iran says 'fully prepared for war situation'

Israel's retaliation against Iran for its missile attack will be "lethal, precise and surprising", said Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 7:38 PM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 7:38 PM

  • By
  • AFP, Reuters

Top Stories

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that his country was ready for a "war situation", while insisting that his government wanted peace.

"We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want war, we want peace and we will work for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon," he said while on a visit to the Iraqi capital.


Recommended For You

Dubai: Man charged with murder, directing organised crime group arrested after 'international manhunt'

UAE authorities warn public to avoid going into rugged areas, locations far from emergency routes

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

Dubai: Fourth new bridge along Al Khail Road to open on October 13, ease traffic to Deira

UAE jobs: Is it legal to work while on a visit visa?

 

Iran Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Commander Hajizadeh also said that Tehran is ready to respond to "any misstep" by Israel, Reuters reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


US officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its response to Iran's recent attack to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant appeared on October 9 to say that retaliation against Iran for its missile attack will be "lethal, precise and surprising," in a video published on Israeli media on Wednesday.

On October 1, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on October 1 in response to the killings of Iran-backed militant leaders, sending Israelis to shelters and prompting alarm across the region.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story