Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears of wider conflict grow

A missile explodes, as Iran fires a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel. — Photo: Reuters / Handout image

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:40 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:48 AM

Iran said early on Wednesday that its missile attack on Israel was over barring further provocation, while Israel and the US promised to retaliate against Tehran as fears of a wider war intensified.

Washington said it would work with longtime ally Israel to make sure Iran faced "severe consequences" for Tuesday's attack, which Israel said involved more than 180 ballistic missiles.

The UN Security Council scheduled a meeting about the Middle East for Wednesday, and the European Union called for an immediate ceasefire.

"Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on X early on Wednesday.

Israel renewed its bombardment early on Wednesday of Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Hezbollah, with at least a dozen airstrikes against what it said were targets belonging the group.

Large plumes of smoke were seen rising from parts of the suburbs. Israel issued new evacuation orders for the area, which have largely emptied after days of heavy strikes.

Iran's biggest attack Israel

Iran's attack marked it biggest-ever military blow against Israel.

Sirens sounded across the country and explosions rattled Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley as the entire population was told to move into bomb shelters.

No injuries were reported in Israel, but one man was killed in the occupied West Bank, authorities there said.

Iran described the campaign as defensive and solely aimed at Israeli military facilities. Iran's state news agency said three Israeli military bases had been targeted.

Tehran said its assault was a response to Israeli killings of militant leaders and aggression in Lebanon against Hezbollah and in Gaza.

Israel activated air defences against Iran's bombardment and most missiles were intercepted "by Israel and a defensive coalition led by the US," Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video on X, adding: "Iran's attack is a severe and dangerous escalation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hit back.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight — and it will pay for it," he said at the outset of an emergency political security cabinet meeting late on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a statement carried by state media that any Israeli response would be met with "vast destruction" of Israeli infrastructure. It also said it would target regional assets of any Israeli ally that got involved.

Fears that Iran and the US could be drawn into a regional war have risen with Israel's growing assault on Lebanon in the past two weeks, including the start of a ground operation there on Monday, and its year-old conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Iran's forces on Tuesday used hypersonic Fattah missiles for the first time, and 90 per cent of its missiles successfully hit their targets in Israel, the Revolutionary Guards said.

Israel's Hagari said central and southern Israel received limited strikes. A video released by the military showed a school in the central city of Gadera heavily damaged by an Iranian missile.

US Navy warships fired about a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles headed toward Israel, the Pentagon said. Britain said its forces played a part "in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East", without elaborating.

US President Joe Biden expressed full US support for Israel and described Iran's attack as "ineffective." Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for U.S. president, backed Biden's stance and said the US would not hesitate to defend its interests against Iran.

"We will act. Iran will soon feel the consequences of their actions. The response will be painful," Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters.