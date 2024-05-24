Iran military says no sign of foul play in helicopter crash that killed Raisi

Phunjo Lama, who is in her thirties, conquers the world's highest mountain in 14 hours and 31 minutes
A preliminary report by Iran's military said no evidence of foul play or attack had been found so far during investigations into the helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi, state media reported on Friday.
Raisi, a hardliner who had been seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter came down in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border on Sunday.
"Signs of gunshot or similar were not observed in the wreckage of the helicopter (which) crashed in an area in high altitude and burst into flames," the report issued by the armed forces general staff said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Nothing suspicious has been observed in the control tower's conversations with the flight crew," it added. More details would be released as the investigation advanced, the report said.
Raisi was buried on Thursday, four days after the crash that also killed Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six others.
Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving US-built aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Tehran says US sanctions have long prevented it from buying new aircraft or spare parts from the West to update its creaking fleets.
Iran proclaimed five days of mourning for Raisi, who enacted Khamenei's policies, cracked down on public dissent and adopted a tough line on foreign policy issues including talks with Washington to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear pact.
A presidential election has been scheduled for June 28.
ALSO READ:
Phunjo Lama, who is in her thirties, conquers the world's highest mountain in 14 hours and 31 minutes
Characterised by high seismic activity, this region includes 90 per cent of the world's active volcanoes
Mexico's meteorological service had earlier warned of heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 70 kmph and possible tornadoes
Last week, the PTI founder had appeared before the Supreme Court via video call
A search team is deployed on the 8,849-metre high mountain
According to Saudi Press Agency, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah
Gupta was detained at Prague airport on June 30, 2023, under extradition orders issued by the US Justice Department