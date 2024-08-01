Iran holds funeral for Hamas chief Haniyeh

A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year
Iran held funeral processions on Thursday for Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh after he was killed in a strike in Tehran blamed on Israel.
The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead the prayers for Haniyeh ahead of his burial in Doha, having earlier threatened a "harsh punishment" for his killing.
In the capital's city centre, mourning crowds carrying posters of Haniyeh and Palestinian flags gathered at Tehran University on Thursday morning, according to an AFP correspondent.
Haniyeh's death was announced the day before by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who said he and his bodyguard were killed in a strike on their accommodation in the Iranian capital at 2am (2230 GMT) on Wednesday.
It came just hours after Israel targeted and killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a retaliatory strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut, sending fears of a wider regional war soaring.
Israel has declined to comment on the Tehran strike.
Khamenei, who has the final say in Iran's political affairs, said after Haniyeh's death that it was "our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran".
The Hamas leader was in Tehran for the inauguration ceremony of newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.
The Iranian president said Wednesday that Israel "will soon see the consequences of their cowardly and terrorist act".
Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk also vowed retaliation, saying: "The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered."
The international community, however, called for de-escalation and a focus on securing a ceasefire in Gaza.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the strikes in Tehran and Beirut represented a "dangerous escalation".
All efforts, he said, should be "leading to a ceasefire" in Gaza and the release of hostages taken during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said Wednesday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still the "imperative", with White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby later adding that the twin killings "don't help" regional tensions.
ALSO READ:
A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year
Children in the war-ravaged enclave will soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures are not quickly taken, says WHO head
High temperatures and dry weather also fuelled smaller blazes across Greece and the Balkans
The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded
A source close to Hezbollah said senior commander Shukr was the target but that he 'survived the Israeli strike'
On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said it was 'looking at a very problematic situation'
The higher spending on state receptions and official travel resulted in the presidency's costs rising by 6.5 per cent last year to 117.2 million euros, leaving a budget shortfall of 8.3 million euros