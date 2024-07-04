Iran candidates hold final rallies before presidential runoff

Women cheer during a campaign rally of Iranian reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian, two days before a presidential election runoff in Tehran on July 3, 2024. -- AFP

In a bustling Tehran prayer hall, ultraconservative Saeed Jalili has rallied fervent supporters ahead of Friday's runoff presidential vote, while his reformist rival Masoud Pezeshkian stirred up a crowd in a nearby stadium.

The two candidates held their final campaign rallies late Wednesday, after leading the first-round vote in snap elections to succeed president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a May helicopter crash.

Chants of "All Iran says Jalili" echoed as thousands of supporters of the hardline former nuclear negotiator gathered at the Grand Mosalla mosque in central Tehran, buzzing with excitement.

Jalili promised "strength and progress" if elected, as posters of the late ultraconservative Raisi adorned the walls, bearing the slogan: "A world of opportunities, Iran leaps forward."

At an open-air stadium elsewhere in the capital, Pezeshkian made the case for "unity and cohesion", his supporters' chants invoking another former president -- the reformist Mohammad Khatami who has endorsed their candidate.

"Long live Khatami, long live Pezeshkian!" called the spirited crowd, waving green flags adorned with the reformist candidate's "For Iran" slogan.

At the prayer hall, women draped in black chadors sat in a designated section, separated from the men. But all burst into rapturous applause as Jalili made his entrance.

"We are at a historical moment," he told the cheering crowd, urging voters to head to the polls on Friday.

Only 40 percent of Iran's 61 millions eligible voters turned up at the polls last week -- representing the lowest turnout in any presidential election since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

To 40-year-old Maryam Naroui, Jalili is "the best option for the country's security".

A 39-year-old housewife who declined to give her name said he "is honest and will follow Raisi's path".

Jalili, known for his uncompromising anti-West stance, has staunchly opposed moves to restore a landmark 2015 deal with world powers which imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear activity in return for sanctions relief.

He has argued that the deal, which collapsed in 2018 when the United States withdrew from it, had violated all of Iran's "red lines" by allowing inspections of nuclear sites.

As he spoke, some supporters interjected with chants denouncing former president Hassan Rouhani, whose government had negotiated the accord.