Iran calls on UN Security Council to condemn Israeli strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says most of the projectiles Israel fired were intercepted by Iran's defence systems. — AFP

Iran on Sunday called for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to condemn Israel's air strikes on the Islamic republic a day earlier.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the UN chief and the head of the council "demanding an urgent meeting of the Security Council to take a decisive position in condemning this aggression", a ministry statement said.

On Saturday, Israel conducted air strikes on military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's October 1 attack on Israel, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

In his letter, Araghchi said "most of the projectiles fired were intercepted by Iran's defence systems" but the attack led to damage at "the target points", as well as the death of four soldiers.