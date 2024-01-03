Iran: Blasts kill at least 20 near top commander Qassem Soleimani's tomb during ceremony

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
Two explosions killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens near a cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the 2020 death of the country's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.
Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony in the southeastern city of Kerman, saying at least 20 people had been killed.
The semi-official Nournews said "several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery". A local official was quoted by Iranian state media as saying "it is not yet clear whether the explosions were caused by gas cylinders or a terrorist attack".
State TV showed Red Crescent rescuers attending to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death. Some Iranian news agencies said at least 50 people were wounded.
"Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured... But there are waves of crowds blocking roads," Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent told state TV.
ALSO READ:
The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023
Eli Cohen will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation
Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars
Report says missiles hit a skating rink on the central Cathedral Square, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice