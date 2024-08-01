Indians advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon amid tensions

Children in the war-ravaged enclave will soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures are not quickly taken, says WHO head
Amid escalating tensions in the region, Indian nationals are urged to avoid all non-essential travel to Lebanon.
The Indian Embassy in Beirut issued a travel advisory early Thursday morning, urging its citizens to exercise caution.
Those who are already in Lebanon are urged to "restrict their movements and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The mission could be reached via e-mail cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or through the emergency phone number +96176860128, it added.
The US also issued a similar notice on Wednesday. The US State Department raised its travel advisory to Lebanon to level four, which says "Do Not Travel", and urged Americans in Lebanon to depart if possible.
Tensions have escalated in the region after a rocket attack on Israel-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children on a football pitch. In response to the attack — which was blamed on Hezbollah but the latter denied — the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said a top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in a strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.
Less than 24 hours later, another strike early on Wednesday killed Hezbollah ally Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, stoking fears that the Gaza war could spill over.
While a flurry of diplomatic activity takes place to contain the conflict, several airlines have either cancelled or delayed flights to Lebanon.
ALSO READ:
Children in the war-ravaged enclave will soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures are not quickly taken, says WHO head
High temperatures and dry weather also fuelled smaller blazes across Greece and the Balkans
The unrest is the biggest test facing Prime Minister Hasina since she won a fourth straight term in January elections
A significant number of hospitals have gone out of service, hindering their ability to treat the wounded
A source close to Hezbollah said senior commander Shukr was the target but that he 'survived the Israeli strike'
On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said it was 'looking at a very problematic situation'
The higher spending on state receptions and official travel resulted in the presidency's costs rising by 6.5 per cent last year to 117.2 million euros, leaving a budget shortfall of 8.3 million euros
The lawsuit argues the judge and others may have committed 'criminal acts' in his summons by not allowing Sanchez to testify in writing as requested by the Socialist leader, according to the complaint