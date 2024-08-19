Indian envoy Adarsh Swaika meets Kuwait's First Deputy PM, apprises him on issues of Indian community

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika called on Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy PM, Minister of Defence and Interior. Photo Courtesy Official X (Twitter) account of Indian Embassy, Kuwait.

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika called on Kuwait's First Deputy PM, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and apprised him of the issues related to the

Indian community.

Ambassador Swaika also highlighted the state and prospects of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Kuwait, during his interaction with Al-Sabah, who is also the Defence and Interior Minister of Kuwait.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1called on Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Dy PM, Minister of Defence and Interior. Ambassador highlighted the state and prospects of bilateral defence cooperation and apprised him of issues relating to the Indian community in Kuwait," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on an official visit to Kuwait on August 18.