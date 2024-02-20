'How many of us have to die to stop these crimes?': 103 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Women mourn after the death of relatives in an Israeli air strike that hit the Baraka family home in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 6:29 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 6:48 PM

Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Tuesday as world powers grappled with how to broker a ceasefire ahead of a UN Security Council vote that was expected to be blocked by a US veto.

A total of 103 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours of Israeli strikes and ground combat in the besieged Hamas-ruled territory, its health ministry said.

The United Nations has sounded the alarm over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning that food shortages could lead to an "explosion" of preventable child deaths.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than four months of relentless fighting have flattened much of the coastal territory, pushed 2.2 million people to the brink of famine and displaced three-quarters of the population, according to UN estimates.

"How many of us have to die to stop these crimes?" said Ahmad Moghrabi, a Palestinian doctor in southern Gaza's main city, Khan Yunis. "Where is the humanity?"

Global powers trying to navigate a way out of the spiralling crisis have so far come up short, with a push later on Tuesday for a UN ceasefire resolution facing an expected US veto.

After months of struggling for a united response, all EU members except Hungary called on Monday for an "immediate humanitarian pause".

They also urged Israel not to invade Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering, many in makeshift tents.

The city, the last untouched by Israeli ground troops, is also the main entry point for desperately needed relief supplies via neighbouring Egypt.

Food supply disrupted

Israel's strikes on the city are hampering humanitarian operations, while the food supply is disrupted by regular border closures, says the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

The scarcity of food and safe water has triggered a steep rise in malnutrition, the UN children's fund warned Monday.

One in six children in northern Gaza are now acutely malnourished, UNICEF said, a situation poised to "compound the already unbearable level of child deaths".

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 29,195 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest count by the territory's health ministry.

For weeks, Israel has concentrated its military operations in Khan Yunis, the hometown of Hamas's leader in the territory Yahya Sinwar, the alleged architect of the October 7 attack.

"Troops are continuing intensive operations in western Khan Yunis and killed dozens of terrorists over the past day," the army said on Tuesday, adding that it had also struck a Hamas arms depot in the city triggering secondary explosions.

The Hamas government said dozens of air strikes had hit the city accompanied by tank fire.

Witnesses said Gaza City's southern Zeitoun neighbourhood had also come under heavy bombardment.

"We don't know where to go — every place is being bombed," said Zeitoun resident Abdullah Al-Qadi, 67.

Farther south in Al-Zawayda, Ayman Abu Shammali said his wife and daughter had been killed in an Israeli missile strike.

"People in the north are dying from hunger, while here we are dying from bombing," he said.

Israel has rebuffed repeated calls to spare Rafah, including from its closest ally the United States.

Israel will push on with offensive

It has warned that, unless all Israeli hostages still held in Gaza are freed by the start of Ramadan on March 10 or 11, it will push on with its offensive during the Muslim holy month, including in the city.

"If by Ramadan the hostages are not home, the fighting will continue everywhere to include the Rafah area," said war cabinet member Benny Gantz.

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned of "thousands" of dead if Israeli troops enter the city. "Israel must be prevented from this aggression," he said.

International mediators have been scrambling to avert the assault.

At the UN Security Council, two rival ceasefire proposals have been put forward.

The first, drafted by Algeria, demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and "unconditional release of all hostages".

It met swift opposition from the United States, which put forward an alternative draft.

That text, seen by AFP on Monday, emphasises "support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable". It also expresses concern for Rafah.

According to a diplomatic source, the draft stands little chance of being adopted in its current form and risks a Russian veto.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh meanwhile arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials, the militant group said, days after mediators said prospects for a new truce with Israel had dimmed.

The delegation will discuss "efforts to stop the aggression, provide relief to citizens and achieve the goals of our Palestinian people," a statement said.

Despite a flurry of meetings with both Israeli and Hamas negotiators last week, Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators made no headway on halting the fighting.

The lack of progress in securing the release of more Israeli hostages has fuelled protests in Israel against the government's handling of the war.

"We desperately call on all decision makers in Israel and worldwide to be involved in negotiations and bring them home immediately," said Ofri Bibas, whose sister-in law Shiri is still held in Gaza with her two young children.

ALSO READ: