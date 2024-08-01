Hezbollah will 'definitely' respond to Israel's killing of top commander, says leader

Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:29 PM

Hezbollah's leader said the group will definitely respond to Israel's killing if its top commander on Thursday.

The leader added that even if 'Israel crosses red lines, only solution is end to Gaza war".

The statement comes after Israel's military announced late on Tuesday that it had killed Fuad Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The body of Shukr was been found in rubble in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday.