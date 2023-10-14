Hezbollah says it attacked 5 Israeli outposts in disputed Shebaa Farms area

A picture taken from Lebanese town of Marjayoun shows smoke billowing in the contested border area of Shebaa farms on Saturday. — AFP

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 6:29 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Saturday targeted five Israeli outposts in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on the Lebanese-Israeli border with guided missiles and mortars shells, the militia group said in a statement.

A Reuters witness had earlier reported heavy shelling of Israeli outposts in the area as well as the sound of gunfire.

Hezbollah "attacked Zionist positions in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms... with guided missiles and mortar shells, hitting them," the group said in a statement.

Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since Sunday, although the tit-for-tat attacks have remained limited.

Lebanon's army said on Saturday that Israel was behind cross-border fire that killed a Reuters journalist and wounded six others near the border the previous day.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli forces said they killed several "terrorists" trying to cross the border from Lebanon.

On Monday, Hezbollah had said Israeli strikes had killed three of its members, while Palestinian fighters claimed a thwarted infiltration bid.

