Hezbollah says has launched 'dozens' of rockets at Israel

The group said the launch was in response to Israel's attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:13 AM

Hezbollah said Saturday it had launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israel, the latest in a series of attacks it says is in support of the Palestinian people.

The Iran-backed group said its latest attack, on Beit Hillel in northern Israel, was in response to Israel's attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon which, it said, had injured civilians there.


