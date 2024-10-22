Hezbollah says fires rocket salvo at a military base in northern Israel

An Israeli inspects the damage at the site of a rocket attack, fired from Lebanon, in Kibbutz of Maagan Michael, south of Haifa, on October 22, 2024. — AFP

Hezbollah said it fired rockets at northern Israel, including at a military base near the city of Haifa on Saturday after the Israeli army reported a barrage of projectiles launched from Lebanon.

A "large salvo" of advanced rockets hit a military base east of Haifa, said Hezbollah, which has vowed to intensify attacks on Israel weeks into an all-out war that erupted on September 23.

The Iran-backed group also said it fired a rocket salvo on the northern town of Safed after the Israeli army reported 115 projectiles launched from Lebanon targeting the country on Saturday.

The projectiles were fired mainly into northern Israel, with sirens blaring across the region at regular intervals.

Israeli emergency services said a man was killed by shrapnel near the port city of Acre.

Five people were injured in Kiryat Ata, in the Haifa district, mostly from shrapnel injuries, said a spokesperson for emergency service provider Magen David Adom.

A rocket damaged a three-storey building and destroyed cars in Kiryat Ata, with firefighting teams and ambulances dispatched to the area, AFP footage showed.

The north Israel attacks came as Israel said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the central Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday.