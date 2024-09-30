Hezbollah deputy chief to make address after Nasrallah killed

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 12:53 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 12:55 PM

Hezbollah's deputy chief will make an address at 12pm Beirut time (9am GMT) on Monday, the Lebanese group's Al-Manar television channel announced, the first such speech since an Israeli strike killed leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"Watch the speech of his eminence Hezbollah deputy secretary-general Sheikh Naim Qassem at 12pm Beirut time," the television channel announced. Details of Nasrallah's funeral have not yet been officially announced.

On Saturday, Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader Nasrallah. The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

This came after Israel military claimed that it killed the Hezbollah chief. "Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed that the Hezbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.

