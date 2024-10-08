Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Hezbollah deputy chief supports ceasefire efforts, says group's capabilities intact

Conditions to elect a successor to slain group's leader Hassan Nasrallah are difficult because of the war, he said

Photo: AP file

Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem said in a televised address on Tuesday that the group's capabilities were intact and its fighters were pushing back Israeli ground incursions, despite the "painful blows" inflicted by Israel in recent weeks.

Qassem said the group supported the efforts of Lebanon's Parliament Nabih Berri - a Hezbollah ally - to secure a ceasefire, without providing further details on any conditions demanded by Hezbollah.


On September 27, Israel killed Hezbollah longtime secretary general Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

Qassem also said that the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel was a war about who cries first and that Hezbollah would not cry first and would continue to fight.

