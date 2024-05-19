Helicopter carrying Iranian President's involved in accident: State media

The floods on Friday also destroyed about 2,000 houses, and damaged thousands more homes and businesses
Initial reports indicate that a helicopter carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi faced a rough landing, Iranian state TV said on Sunday, adding that rescue teams are on their way to the site.
Iranian media provided contradictory reports about the incident and there has been no official confirmation yet.
More to follow
Official says the bomb blast happened after a militant group demanded extortion money from the group that runs the school
He accuses sports bodies of not allowing Russian athletes to perform at the games with the country's banner, flag and national anthem
The incident occurred when around 180 passengers were onboard; inquiry launched
He was found guilty last month of murder, attempted murder and assaulting two female detectives during his police interview
Photos from decades ago, video submitted as new evidence to claim credit for inventing the dish
They are accused of offering advice on trading high-risk foreign currency derivatives over the social media platform
The two days of hearings at the International Court of Justice are part of a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide