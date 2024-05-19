E-Paper

Helicopter carrying Iranian President's involved in accident: State media

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:05 PM

Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:19 PM

Initial reports indicate that a helicopter carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi faced a rough landing, Iranian state TV said on Sunday, adding that rescue teams are on their way to the site.

Iranian media provided contradictory reports about the incident and there has been no official confirmation yet.

More to follow


