Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll hits 9,061

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 3:25 PM

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Thursday the death toll there since the start of Israel's war against Hamas had surpassed 9,000.

The ministry said 9,061 had been killed since the war began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Of these, 3,760 were children and an additional 32,000 had been wounded, the ministry said.

