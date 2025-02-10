Hamas to delay release of more hostages; Israel calls move 'violation of ceasefire deal'

Photo: AFP file

Palestinian group Hamas said on Monday that no more hostages releases will take place until further notice, citing what it called Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In reply, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Hamas had violated the ceasefire agreement with its announcement and said that he had instructed the military to prepare at the highest level of readiness in Gaza and to defend Israeli communities.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, said that since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19, Israel had delayed allowing displaced Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza, targeted Gazans with military shelling and gunfire and had stopped relief materials entering the territory.

