Hamas says Israeli PM trying to derail Gaza truce deal

A Palestinian child pushes a bicycle past a rubbish dump in Gaza City. — Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 11:33 PM

A top Hamas official accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of trying to derail a proposed Gaza truce and hostage release deal with his threats to keep fighting the Palestinian militant group.

"Netanyahu was the obstructionist of all previous rounds of dialogue... and it is clear that he still is," senior Hamas official Hossam Badran told AFP by telephone.

Foreign mediators have waited for a Hamas response to a proposal to halt the fighting for 40 days and exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners, which its chief Ismail Haniyeh has said the group was considering in a "positive spirit".

A major stumbling block has been that, while Hamas has demanded a lasting ceasefire, Netanyahu has vowed to crush its remaining fighters in the far-southern city of Rafah, which is packed with displaced civilians.

The hawkish prime minister has insisted he will send ground troops into Rafah, despite strong concerns voiced by UN agencies and ally Washington for the safety of the 1.2 million civilians inside the city.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency was "deeply concerned that a full-scale military operation in Rafah... could lead to a bloodbath and further weaken an already broken health system."

Badran charged that Netanyahu's insistence on attacking Rafah was calculated to "thwart any possibility of concluding an agreement" in the negotiations brokered by Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators.

Israeli airstrikes killed several more people in Rafah overnight, Palestinian medics and the civil defence agency said.

One bereaved resident, Sanaa Zoorob, said her sister and six of her nieces and nephews were killed.

Two of the children "were found in pieces in their mother's embrace," Zoorob said, appealing for "a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal from Gaza".

Israel has weathered an international backlash over the spiralling death toll.

Student protests have flared for weeks at about 40 US universities and colleges on a scale not seen since the Vietnam war protests of the 1960s and 70s.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have carried out months of attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea in a costly blow to maritime trade, said they would extend their attacks on Israel-bound shipping to the Mediterranean "immediately".

With Israel's Mediterranean ports lying about 2,000 kilometres from northern Yemen, it was not immediately clear how much of a threat the Houthis pose.

Israel's siege has pushed many of Gaza's 2.4 million people to the brink of famine.

US pressure has prompted Israel to facilitate more aid deliveries to Gaza, including through the reopened Erez crossing that leads directly into the hardest-hit north.

Food availability has improved "a little bit", said the World Health Organization's representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn.

But he warned that the threat of famine had "absolutely not" gone away.

Five Israeli human rights groups that took Israel to court over restrictions on aid to war-torn Gaza said the state's insistence that it has met its obligations was "incomprehensible".

The government had told the supreme court that the steps it had taken went "above and beyond" its obligations under international law.

