Hamas says Biden remark about group backing away from Gaza truce deal 'misleading'

US President Joe Biden speaks on stage on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday. AFP

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:15 PM

Hamas said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden's comment that the Palestinian group was backing away from a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel was "misleading".

Biden, responding to questions on a ceasefire deal, said: "Israel says they can work it out, they're prepared. But I was told Hamas is now backing off".

While boarding a plane after giving a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, he added: "It remains to be seen. We're going to keep pushing."

Hamas said Biden's statements do not reflect the true position of the movement, which says it has been keen to reach a cessation of hostilities.