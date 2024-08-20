Hamas says Biden remark about group backing away from Gaza truce deal 'misleading'

In a novel double manoeuvre, the Juice probe will first use the gravity of the Moon to swing towards Earth on exactly the right trajectory
Hamas said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden's comment that the Palestinian group was backing away from a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel was "misleading".
Biden, responding to questions on a ceasefire deal, said: "Israel says they can work it out, they're prepared. But I was told Hamas is now backing off".
While boarding a plane after giving a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, he added: "It remains to be seen. We're going to keep pushing."
Hamas said Biden's statements do not reflect the true position of the movement, which says it has been keen to reach a cessation of hostilities.
"The proposal recently presented to us goes against what the parties had agreed on July 2, this is considered an American response and acquiescence to the terrorist Netanyahu's new conditions and his criminal plans towards the Gaza Strip", Hamas added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on his ninth trip to the region since the war began, expressed optimism after meeting Israeli officials on Monday.
On Tuesday, Blinken was in Cairo pushing for areas of possible progress on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in talks planned for later this week, with major areas of dispute still unresolved.
The US had put forward bridging proposals that the mediating countries - Qatar, the United States and Egypt - believe would close gaps between Israel and Hamas and end the hostilities that have destabilised the entire region.
In a novel double manoeuvre, the Juice probe will first use the gravity of the Moon to swing towards Earth on exactly the right trajectory
The launch is scheduled for 3.38am ET on August 26 from SpaceX's launchpad at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida
For the last 10 months, Israeli strikes have targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but arms depot strikes have been more rare
One of the deadliest conflicts for humanitarians was Gaza, with 163 aid workers killed in 2023, mainly in air strikes
Clade 1b has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact
Jonas was 37 and a prominent activist for a left-wing farmers group when he was bundled by a group of unknown men into a vehicle at a Manila shopping mall in 2007
It will be the Indian PM's first trip to the war-torn country since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Putin in Moscow
The government has urged doctors to return to duty while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for healthcare professionals