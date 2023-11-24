Hamas releases 12 Thai hostages, Thailand PM announces

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 6:32 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 6:48 PM

The Thai Prime Minister has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the release of 12 Thai nationals from Hamas' captivity.

Srettha Thavisin, said in a tweet, "It has been confirmed by the Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that There are 12 Thai hostages already released."

He added: "Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known. Please stay tuned."

A four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday morning in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. The deal also includes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, which was to begin later Friday.

With the deal comes increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — though still only enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, according to aid groups. Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 liters (34,300 gallons) of fuel a day into besieged Gaza for humanitarian needs for the duration of the truce.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza after a dayslong pause in its casualty report, which it attributed to the health system's collapse in northern Gaza making it impossible to provide a detailed count.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will press ahead with the war after the cease-fire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: