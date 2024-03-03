Hamas, Qatari, US envoys in Cairo for Gaza talks

Palestinians check the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 3, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 1:42 PM

Delegations from Hamas, Qatar and the United States have arrived in Egypt for "a new round of negotiations" toward a truce in the Gaza war, state-linked Al Qahera News reported Sunday.

Cairo, Doha and Washington have mediated in weeks of talks aiming to pause the fighting in the almost five-months-old war between Israel and Hamas sparked by the October 7 attacks.

Their goal has been to secure a truce by the start of the holy month of Ramadan next week, but hopes have been dampened by a series of failed talks.

The negotiations have centred on a proposal to pause the fighting for six weeks and for Hamas to free hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and greater aid deliveries.

Israel's offensive on the besieged Palestinian territory has killed 30,410 people, mostly women and children, the Gaza health ministry reported Sunday.

