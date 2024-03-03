Hamas, Qatari, US envoys in Cairo for Gaza talks

Danish police said they had been cooperating with relevant foreign partners and that the investigation had been 'both complex and comprehensive'
Delegations from Hamas, Qatar and the United States have arrived in Egypt for "a new round of negotiations" toward a truce in the Gaza war, state-linked Al Qahera News reported Sunday.
Cairo, Doha and Washington have mediated in weeks of talks aiming to pause the fighting in the almost five-months-old war between Israel and Hamas sparked by the October 7 attacks.
Their goal has been to secure a truce by the start of the holy month of Ramadan next week, but hopes have been dampened by a series of failed talks.
The negotiations have centred on a proposal to pause the fighting for six weeks and for Hamas to free hostages in return for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and greater aid deliveries.
Israel's offensive on the besieged Palestinian territory has killed 30,410 people, mostly women and children, the Gaza health ministry reported Sunday.
ALSO READ:
Danish police said they had been cooperating with relevant foreign partners and that the investigation had been 'both complex and comprehensive'
The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
Herbert Fritz, a veteran far-right extremist and co-founder of a minor far-right party, was arrested last year accused of spying
It causes panic as residents in several cities and villages feel the quake, no reports of damage or injuries
In his march to a White House rematch with Joe Biden, the former president beats Nikki Haley in her home state, South Carolina
He also expresses concern about escalating violence in the east region of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Spokesperson says authorities gave an ultimatum to the mother of the opposition leader to agree to a secret funeral