Hamas chief says Israeli hostages exposed to same 'death, destruction' as Palestinians

The group has told mediators that it was necessary for the 'massacre' to stop

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 6:10 PM

The leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.

ALSO READ: