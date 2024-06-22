Haj 2024: Egypt to prosecute travel agents for 'fraudulent' trips

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:57 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:58 PM

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday ordered that 16 tourism companies be stripped of their licences and referred their managers to the public prosecutor's office for illegally taking pilgrims to Mecca, the cabinet said.

"The prime minister has ordered the licenses of these companies to be revoked, their managers to be referred to the public prosecutor and the imposition of a fine to benefit the families of the pilgrims who died because of them," the cabinet said in a statement.

In April, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had cautioned pilgrims about fraudulent and Haj companies and reiterated that a valid Haj visa was required to perform the pilgrimage.

It had warned about such companies that have been advertising unauthorised services on social media platforms for Haj 2024.