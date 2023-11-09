UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

German foreign minister to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel on Middle East trip

Talks will focus on the release of German hostages, the humanitarian situation in Gaza

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 6:34 PM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Israel on a Middle East trip starting on Friday, a ministry statement said on Thursday.

Talks will focus on the release of German hostages, the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to prevent the spread of the conflict in the region among others.

ALSO READ:


More news from World