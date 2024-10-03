GCC affirms support for Lebanon, calls for Gaza truce

Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
The Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed its support for Lebanon during such a "critical stage" and called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the council said late on Wednesday after holding an extraordinary ministerial meeting in Doha.
The meeting was held to discuss the latest regional developments.
The council condemned the escalation of conflict in Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories, calling on all involved parties to exercise self-restraint and refrain from violence, it added in a statement.
More than 1,900 people have been killed and over 9,000 wounded in Lebanon in almost a year of cross-border fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah, with most of the deaths occurring in the past two weeks, according to Lebanese government statistics.
Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Thursday the crisis in the Middle East is a "collective genocide" and that his country has always warned of Israel's "impunity".
"It has become crystal clear that what is happening is genocide, in addition to turning the Gaza Strip into an area unfit for human habitation, in preparation for displacement," he said during the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit in Doha.
The Emir also condemned Israeli air strikes and military operations "against the brotherly Lebanese Republic".
Israel strongly objects to accusations it is committing genocide in Gaza, where it launched an assault a year ago after Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages. More than 41,500 Gazans have been killed during the Israeli assault, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.
Ukraine now spends roughly half of its state budget — or about $40 billion — on defence
The advance of Moscow's forces, which control just under a fifth of Ukraine, has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel
Teams of enumerators accompanied by soldiers and armed police went door to door in Yangon to fill in the 68-question survey
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women