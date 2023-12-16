Gaza war: Israeli hostages killed mistakenly were holding white flag, official says

A liquidation phase will follow the withdrawal deadline of January 1, following a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders
Three Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza by Israeli forces had been holding up a white flag, according to an initial inquiry into the incident, a military official said on Saturday.
The incident happened in an area of intense combat where Hamas operate in civilian attire and use deception tactics, the official said. The hostages were fired upon against Israel's rules of engagement, the official added.
ALSO READ:
A liquidation phase will follow the withdrawal deadline of January 1, following a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders
Though past performance is not a guarantee for assured returns in future, earning through analysis and learnings from the past will certainly lead to positive outcomes
The retailer's Instagram account was flooded with thousands of comments, many with Palestinian flags, while "#BoycottZara" was trending on X
Indian students are the second largest group of international students in Australia, and around 1,20,000 were enrolled in the country as of August 2023
New policies increase English test ratings and introduce stricter scrutiny for international students' second visa applications
She shared a controversial post comparing Israel's bombardment of Gaza to the Holocaust
The UK prime minister says it is important to learn lessons from what had happened
The cost-of-living financial requirement will apply to new permit applications received on or after January 1, 2024