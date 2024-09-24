Gaza war: Dubai airlifts Dh3.8 million worth of life-saving aid, including kits to treat cholera

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 6:49 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 7:49 PM

As part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Dubai Humanitarian has airlifted another consignment of urgent relief supplies.

A Boeing 747 departed from Dubai Royal Air Wing, carrying 71.6 metric tonnes (MT) of essential medical supplies, including cholera treatment kits, Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK), and Emergency Relief Health (ERH) kits provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Food Programme-United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP-UNHRD).

The aid was transported via El Arish, Egypt, in a coordinated effort to support the affected and displaced population.

