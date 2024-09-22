Among the failures identified were poor communication with local law enforcement, an over-reliance on mobile devices, and line of sight issues
Israeli occupation forces carried out four deadly attacks on families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, leading to the death of at least 40 Palestinians and injuring 58 others, according to medical reports.
The Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) stated that local health authorities confirmed the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 41,43, with an additional 95,818 more people injured. The majority of the victims are women and children.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This latest war in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered last October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel's subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.
Israel says it aims to eradicate Hamas, which it deems a threat to its own existence.
Among the failures identified were poor communication with local law enforcement, an over-reliance on mobile devices, and line of sight issues
Nine women serve as ministers, making up almost one third of the UAE cabinet, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council said
White House national security spokesman John Kirby reiterated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid an escalation in the region
A spokesperson for Brussels Airlines said it would need to cancel 80% of its 203 flights scheduled for the day
BFM TV reported that Barnier has proposed conservative Senator Bruno Retailleau as interior minister
The death toll from the storm which struck central and eastern Europe last week rose to 24 and some areas are still under threat from rising waters
Muslim backing of Democrats has fallen sharply since Israel's nearly year-long action in Gaza