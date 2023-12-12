UAE

Gaza war: Death toll rises to 18,412, Hamas-run health ministry says

More than 50,000 wounded, the ministry said

By AFP

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 6:10 PM

Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 6:11 PM

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Tuesday said the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory had risen to at least 18,412.

The ministry said there were more than 50,000 wounded.

