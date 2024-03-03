UAE

Gaza war death toll at 30,410; 90 recorded in 24 hours

Health ministry also says 71,700 people have been wounded since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7

By AFP

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 12:59 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported on Sunday 90 war deaths over the past 24 hours, putting the total fatalities since fighting began at 30,410 people.

The ministry also said 71,700 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7.

