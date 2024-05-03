Gaza war: 26 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Demonstrators had vowed they would fight any eviction as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that at least 34,622 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The tally includes at least 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,867 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
ALSO READ:
Demonstrators had vowed they would fight any eviction as they protested the soaring death toll from Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
The vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'
Lawyers from two countries clashed at the court this month, with Nicaragua saying Germany was 'pathetic' for providing weapons to Israel and aid to Gazans
The US Secretary of State observed Jordan's efforts to bring in food and supplies
Earlier this month, the fast food chain agreed to acquire Alonyal, which owns 225 McDonald's restaurants in Israel which have been hit by calls for a boycott
India's foreign ministry called the Washington Post report 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated', which stated that an officer in the intelligence service was directly involved in the plan
More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war broke out