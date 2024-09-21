Gaza war: 22 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school shelter, army says it hit militants

Palestinians mourn over bodies of relatives after an Israeli strike on a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City's Zaytoun neighbourhood on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 4:19 PM

Palestinians said an Israeli strike killed at least 22 people in a school sheltering displaced people in southern Gaza City on Saturday, while the Israeli military said the attack targeted a Hamas command centre.

The Gaza health ministry said most of those killed were women and children. The Hamas-run government media office said 13 children, including a three-month-old baby, and six women were among the dead.

The military said it hit a Hamas command centre embedded in the compound that previously served as a school, repeating an accusation that Hamas uses civilian facilities for military purposes — a charge which Hamas denies.

In Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, the Gaza health ministry said four health workers were killed by an Israeli strike that hit ministry warehouses. Ambulance crews could not reach the dead or treat the wounded, it added.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli military said forces, operating in Rafah since May, have killed dozens of militants in recent weeks and dismantled military infrastructure and tunnel shafts.