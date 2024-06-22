Gaza war: 101 Palestinians killed, 169 injured in past 24 hours as death toll rises to 37,551

Palestinians grieve as they bid farewell to a relative, the day after a strike on the al-Mawasi area, northwest of the Palestinian city of Rafah on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 4:14 PM

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 37,551 Palestinians and wounded 85,911 since Oct. 7, Gaza's health ministry said on Saturday.

