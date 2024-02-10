UAE

Gaza: More than 28,000 Palestinians killed, 67,611 injured in Israeli attacks since Oct 7

Israeli forces killed at least 117 Palestinians and injured 152 others over the past 24 hours in Gaza

By Reuters

Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 5:20 PM

At least 28,064 Palestinians have been killed and 67,611 others injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday.

Israeli forces killed at least 117 Palestinians and injured 152 others over the past 24 hours in Gaza, the statement added.

