Gaza hospital chief among Palestinians freed by Israel

Palestinian doctor Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Al Shifa Hospital who was detained by Israeli forces, walks after his release from an Israeli jail on Monday. — Reuters

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:25 PM

Israel released the head of Gaza's biggest hospital, who had been detained for more than seven months, among dozens of Palestinian prisoners returned Monday to the besieged territory for treatment.

His release was confirmed on social media by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and by a medical source inside the Gaza Strip.

Al Shifa director Mohammed Abu Salmiya was detained in November.

Successive raids have seen the hospital where he worked largely reduced to rubble since Israel launched its assault on Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

Salmiya and the other freed detainees crossed back into Gaza from Israel just east of Khan Yunis, a medical source at the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah told AFP.

Five detainees were admitted to Al Aqsa hospital and the others were sent to hospitals in Khan Yunis, the source added.

An AFP correspondent at Deir el-Balah saw some detainees have emotional reunions with their families.

Israel's military said it was "checking" reports about the prisoner release.

However, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir confirmed the release when he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Salmiya's release "with dozens of other terrorists is security abandonment".