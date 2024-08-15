Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000 since war began on October 7

The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 40,005 Palestinians and wounded 92,401 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.
A total of 40 Palestinians have been killed and 107 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region
The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Last week a Chinese company was caught up in a scandal over the illegal harvesting, theft and resale of thousands of corpses
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France
The gathering of 16 international figures comes after the African Union's health watchdog declared its own public health emergency over the growing outbreak
Kosovo has seen a 400 per cent increase in air conditioning unit imports in the past five years, customs data show
The government has already earmarked 4.7 million euros for the eight towns hit by the fires, with pay-outs for households and individuals affected by the disaster
The monoclonal antibody, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, can recognise and attach itself to certain cancer cells to destroy them