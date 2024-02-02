Gaza: Death toll crosses 27,000 since war with Israel began on Oct 7

Following Turkey's approval, Sweden only requires Hungary's ratification to join the military alliance
The health ministry in Gaza said Friday at least 27,131 people have been killed in the territory during the war between Palestinian militants and Israel.
The latest toll includes 112 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while another 66,287 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7.
He arrived with his wife Queen Camilla at the private London Clinic, where Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also having treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery
The repatriation follows Russia's claims that Ukraine shot down a plane ferrying Ukrainian prisoners of war
The French president will be the chief guest at a colourful military march-past on India's Republic Day
The states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have advertised for around 10,000 positions each for construction workers in Israel
The quake was at a depth of 10km
The 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling whether or not they will grant emergency measures following accusations by South Africa
Footage of the crash posted on social media shows plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area