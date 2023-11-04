Gaza crisis: UAE healthcare entities join forces with Egyptian hospitals group to treat injured children

Supplied photos

UAE-based healthcare entities have joined forces with Egypt’s top hospital group to offer multi-disciplinary medical assistance to save crucial lives, including those of children from Gaza.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings and Response Plus Holding (RPM), with support from Cairo’s Cleopatra Hospitals Group, are collaborating to offer emergency and complex medical support to severely injured children transferred from Gaza. UAE-based entities are in talks with relevant authorities and the operations will commence upon obtaining approvals.

Earlier this week, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed providing medical treatment at UAE hospitals for 1,000 Palestinian children accompanied by their families from the Gaza Strip.

Field hospital at Rafah border crossing

RPM is initiating efforts to establish a field hospital, with up to 60 beds, at the Rafah border crossing to offer on-site emergency care, damage control procedures, and definitive treatments for paediatric patients. Burjeel Holdings and RPM will facilitate the transportation of the children requiring secondary and tertiary care to hospitals in Cairo and Abu Dhabi, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care. Patients with advanced medical needs will be transported to Cairo.

Meanwhile, those requiring comprehensive, high-end care for complex conditions, including orthopaedic issues, paediatric and neonatal intensive care, surgical interventions, and plastic and reconstructive surgeries, will be admitted to Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City, the largest private quaternary care hospital in the country with over 400 beds. Additionally, counselling services will be provided to children and their families to support their mental health during this challenging time.

Life-saving evacuation, medical missions

A specialised joint action committee comprising medical experts has been convened to spearhead and fast-track the project. Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare providers in the Mena region, and RPM, the UAE’s largest on-site healthcare and emergency medical services provider, have successfully collaborated with various governments to execute life-saving evacuation and medical missions in Yemen, Turkey, Syria, and provide emergency support to victims of crises and calamities. As Egypt’s leading private healthcare provider, Cleopatra Hospital’s paediatric department has a wealth of experience in providing immediate and advanced care to children in Greater Cairo, while Burjeel Medical City is fully equipped with paediatric sub-specialties, capable of addressing severe injuries and facilitating long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

Timely collaboration to serve communities

Burjeel Holdings and RPM signed an MoU with Cleopatra Hospitals Group on Saturday.

The collaboration agreement was formalised in Cairo in the presence of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings and chairman of RPM; Dr Ahmed Ezzeldin, CEO of Cleopatra Hospitals Group; Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of RPM and other senior officials.

Dr Shamsheer noted: “Our collaboration with Cleopatra Hospitals Group is a testament to our shared commitment to serving communities in need. Cleopatra Hospital’s strategic location, coupled with its medical expertise and our rich experience in managing similar projects, collectively ensures that the children will receive unparalleled care.”

Ahmed Badreldin, chairman of Cleopatra Hospitals Group, added: “This timely collaboration is a reflection of the shared commitment between Burjeel Holdings and Cleopatra Hospitals Group to uphold our social responsibilities and deliver leading pediatric care to children in need. This initiative is an exemplary demonstration of the power of partnership in tackling critical healthcare challenges.”

