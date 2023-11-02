Bahrain suspends economic relations with Israel, parliament confirms

The quake was at a depth of 94 km
The Council of Representatives of Bahrain on Thursday announced that the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain has left the country and the Bahraini ambassador to Israel has returned. Economic relations with Israel have also been suspended, it added.
In a statement, the council said the decision confirms Bahrain’s firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause and upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.
More to follow
The quake was at a depth of 94 km
At the start of his presidency in 2017, he imposed sweeping restrictions on entry of travellers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Sudan
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang