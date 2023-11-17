UAE

Gaza crisis: 8th Saudi relief plane carries 3 ambulances to help Palestinians

It arrived at El Arish International Airport in Egypt and will be transported to the affected people inside the Gaza Strip

Web Desk
Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 8:49 PM

The eighth Saudi relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), arrived at El Arish International Airport in Egypt, the Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.

The relief plane was carrying three ambulances out of 20 scheduled to arrive successively, in preparation for transporting them to the affected Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip.

"This aid comes within the Saudi campaign to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which was an implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, within the framework of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's historical role which is known to stand with the brotherly Palestinian people in the various crises they are going through," the Agency said.

