Gaza crisis: 2 Filipino doctors among first evacuees selected to cross into Egypt

According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
Two Filipino doctors with humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders (MSF) are among the first batch of foreigners selected to leave Gaza and cross into Egypt, a Philippine foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.
"The crossing should happen anytime now," undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told Reuters.
Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza.
On Wednesday, a convoy of ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians and a batch of evacuees were allowed to enter Egypt. Some 400 foreigners and dual nationals were expected to make the crossing on the first day.
Around 136 Filipinos are currently in the war-torn Gaza Strip. Besides the two doctors, dozens of nationals and their Palestinian-Filipino children had been waiting close to Rafah border, hoping to fly home to safety, the official said in local media reports.
De Vega assured that all 136 Filipinos are safe and accounted for.
The Philippine government has been in talks with Israel and Egypt, requesting the two countries to prioritise its citizens in the evacuation process.
In a previous interview, De Vega said at least six Filipinos — including a nun and those with Palestinian families — had returned to north Gaza even as the Israel-Hamas war raged on.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
According to the authority, the quake occurred at 3.32pm local time
He is the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump
Russia dismisses the initiative as biased as Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan wins support from more countries
The body of Robert Card, a 40-year-old army reservist, was discovered Friday night inside a tractor trailer near a recycling centre where he used to work
Tens of thousands of BNP supporters come out in protest, calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government
The epicentre was at a distance of 375km north-northeast of Kupang
Armita Geravand succumbed to her injuries after being in a coma for weeks in Tehran, according to Iranian state media
The US president says Washington and Beijing must manage competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication