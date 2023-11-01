Gaza 'completely cut off': Internet, phone services disconnected, says operator

Palestine Telecommunication Company posts about shut down on X

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 7:38 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 7:43 AM

Palestine Telecommunication Company, or Paltel, said on Wednesday in a post on messaging platform X that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in the Gaza Strip due to international access being disconnected again.

Paltel is Gaza's largest telecommunications provider.

