Gaza ceasefire to begin on January 19 in 3 phases, Qatar confirms

After months of back and forth, mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US have finally cracked a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has announced on Wednesday.

The leader is now announcing details of the ceasefire deal, saying that it will be effective from January 19, and that Phase 1 will last for 42 days.

This deal comes after 15 months of war that killed and displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Mediators gathered in Doha, where talks regarding the truce, release of hostages held in the besieged enclave and freeing of Palestinian prisoners took place.