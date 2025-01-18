Gaza ceasefire: Hezbollah chief hails deal in first comments since truce was announced

Photo: Reuters file

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem congratulated Palestinians on Saturday for the Gaza ceasefire deal which was approved earlier by the Israeli cabinet and will go into effect at 6.30am GMT on Sunday.

Qassem added: "This deal, which was unchanged from what was proposed in May 2024, proves the persistence of resistance groups, which took what they wanted while Israel was not able to take what it sought," he said in his first comments since the deal was announced.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in a conflict parallel to the Gaza war in November. Qassem called on everyone to not test his group's patience against what he called Israel's violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Under the Gaza ceasefire deal, the three-stage truce starts with an initial six-week phase when hostages held by Hamas will be exchanged for prisoners detained by Israel.